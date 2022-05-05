Seattle responded with exuberant delight when the Sounders separated themselves from their MLS brethren with a Wednesday night victory that thrust them into the realm of the world elites.

Along with making history for Seattle and the league, the Sounders earned $500,000 and a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will likely be played in 2023. English Premier League side Chelsea FC is the reigning Club World Cup champion.

Wednesday’s 3-0 win at Lumen Field was a very big deal for the Sounders, for Seattle and for North American soccer. And it shows, with triumphant fans on Twitter basking in the glory.

Here’s a little sampling of the love shared after the big win:

100% chance of champagne showers. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/ZNEUU8AM7Y — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 5, 2022

A @MLS team winning the CONCACAF Champions League tournament 👏🏻



If you google "Seattle Sounders" green fireworks show up. 🎇 @SoundersFC https://t.co/NoYGQIUr6P https://t.co/t6Kuhrco4e — Mario Trunz (@mtrunz) May 5, 2022

WE ARE CCL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/wMT3EcgXTr — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 5, 2022

We're awake.

You're awake.



Let's do a thread of locker room celebration photos🧵 pic.twitter.com/vtB1hJcmBH — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 5, 2022

