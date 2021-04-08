Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo recently celebrated the birth of three red ruffed lemurs — the first lemur births at the zoo in 16 years.

Born March 29, the triplets each weigh between 6.7 and 7.8 ounces. Adult lemurs weigh up to 9 pounds, according to the Duke Lemur Center.

They’re currently in the off-view den bonding with their mom, Sally, but the zoo hopes they’ll be outdoors in the public exhibit later this spring. The Woodland Park Zoo has colonies of red ruffed lemurs and ring-tailed lemurs in its Tropical Rain Forest loop.

Wild lemurs are only found on the island of Madagascar and are critically endangered. Woodland Park Zoo’s lemur breeding was recommended by an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program — a program across accredited zoos that aims ensure healthy populations of certain threatened or endangered species.

The triplets’ birth is significant for the genetic and demographic sustainability of the lemur population, animal curator Mark Myers said.

“Our animals help our visitors and community build connections to them as individuals,” Myers said. “In turn, people begin to see the link between the individual animals at the zoo — such as lemurs — their wild counterparts and their wild places.”