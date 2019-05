Trees are coming down now along Interstate 5 in North Seattle, where the light-rail extension called the Lynnwood Link will go.

This week’s logging begins a six-month operation to remove 5,300 trees along Interstate 5, mainly on the east side, between Northgate and downtown Lynnwood, where light-rail train service is scheduled to begin in 2024. Trackway construction is set to take three years. After that, Sound Transit intends to plant 20,745 young trees, about 47 percent of them evergreens.