Seattle transportation officials reported the hazard at First Avenue South and Yesler Way about 1 p.m., advising drivers to avoid the area

A toppled tree in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square has drawn a crowd of spectators — and affected traffic.

About 1 p.m., Seattle transportation officials reported the hazard at First Avenue South and Yesler Way on Twitter, advising drivers to avoid the area. The circumstances that caused the tree to uproot are unclear.

Also unclear is how long it will take crews to clear the area. The Seattle Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This post will be updated.