Memorial Day is next weekend and droves of travelers will be hitting the roads.

Traffic analysts at Washington State Department of Transportation have put together forecasts for how many cars they expect to be on the roads for the holiday weekend.

Traffic charts and forecasts are available at WSDOT for May 27 through June 1 for Highway 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass, Interstate 90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, and Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic on highways across the state — especially on I-90. Ferry docks will also likely have longer-than-typical wait times, according to WSDOT.

Those planning on boarding a ferry should expect peak travel travels westbound on Thursday and Friday, and eastbound on Monday. Ferry schedules are available online.

And remember, if you’re flying, face masks are required both indoors and outdoors at the airport. There will be reduced occupancy in terminals.

Since the U.S.-Canadian border is closed to nonessential travel, there are no travel charts for border crossings. WSDOT advises travelers to check ahead for coronavirus-related safety requirements at their destinations or stops along the way.

Here are some other traffic updates for Memorial Day weekend: