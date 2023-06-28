People traveling by ferry over the Fourth of July weekend should plan for longer waits and possible last-minute schedule changes, officials advise.

While vehicle lines and wait times tend to be longer during holiday weekends, ferry staffing shortages could also cause cancellations on short notice, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The agency advised travelers to check its website before heading out to check terminal conditions and make vehicle reservations, if allowed. Officials also suggested signing up for rider alerts and checking their real-time map.

“We’re funded to staff each ferry at the minimum levels required by the Coast Guard, so just one missing crew member — out sick or for an emergency — means the vessel cannot sail,” Patty Rubstello, head of Washington State Ferries, said in a statement.

Trips may also be cut if there are unexpected mechanical problems, considering there’s only one spare ferry available. WSF is building new vessels for its fleet, but they won’t be available for several more years.

Sailings headed west or to an island Thursday through Monday are expected to be the busiest, followed by ferries heading east or off the islands Wednesday through the following weekend, according to officials.

Travelers can walk onto ferries or take early-morning or late-night sailings to reduce their wait times, officials said. Holiday travel will also affect traffic heading to and from ferry terminals.

Holiday schedule changes on the Fourth of July will affect routes to Anacortes/San Juan Islands, Edmonds/Kingston, Mukilteo/Clinton and Point Defiance/Tahlequah, officials said.

The Seattle/Bainbridge Island route will run on a Saturday timetable on July 4, while the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will run on two-boat weekend timetables. Holiday schedules and regular schedules for ferries can be accessed online.