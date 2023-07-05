It’s only fitting, in this year of faster innings, that Major League Baseball wants to take you out to the ballgame more efficiently, during 2023’s All-Star Week in Seattle.

Sidewalks, bus lanes, transit escalators, and even highways are in better shape than in the recent past, though state ferries remain a work in progress.

And given the event’s location, in the urban core of still fast-growing Seattle, fans are being encouraged to seek other options besides driving. This isn’t Kansas City; it’s the Emerald City.

Visitors will find changing streetscapes north of the ballpark, where a pedestrian causeway, small beach and roadside flora arrived for the start of July, astride the vast waterfront boulevard under construction. There’s even an MLB-designated “Green Path” to stroll down from fish-tossing Pike Place Market to the brick-lined gates of T-Mobile Park.

Here’s the lineup.

Trains

It’s all hands on deck for Sound Transit.

Special game-day Sounder commuter trains will go to the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game. They leave Everett Station at 2:45 p.m., and leave Lakewood Station at 2:11 p.m., on their way to King Street Station. Trains return 45 minutes after the derby on Monday and game Tuesday. Find full schedules at www.soundtransit.org.

The light-rail 1 Line, from North Seattle past the airport, will arrive every eight minutes on three event days, instead of the standard 10 minutes, or 15 minutes late nights. A couple extra trains will help absorb overflow passengers.

Nonetheless, Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm warns of “crush loads” when crowds leave T-Mobile Park. Timm said she’s hoping mechanics can prepare the whole fleet, after many trips this year offered only three railcars instead of a complete 800-passenger, four-car train.

Buskers are being recruited to play music inside some transit stations. Stadium Station is nearest to the ballpark, and fans also use International District/Chinatown Station, or Pioneer Square Station.

Station cleanliness is improving. Nearly all the 58 downtown station escalators and elevators are working again, a milestone after years of chronic breakdowns.

Yellow-clad fare ambassadors, and staff at the Northgate and Angle Lake endpoint stations, will be deployed to help visitors navigate and buy tickets.

Sound Transit is putting more security guards on its network to reverse the last couple years of rampant medical and biohazard incidents such as fentanyl overdoses, and occasional assault. Baseball fans are unlikely to be hassled during the typically mellow event times.

Amtrak Cascades trains, which carry 204 to 232 passengers each, were nearly sold out arriving from Vancouver, B.C., and Portland, as of last weekend.

Walking/biking

Major League Baseball reached out to the city and Mariners to propose a walkable “Green Path,” to reduce crowding near the events. The Mariners came back and suggested an additional bike route following the Second Avenue bike lane, said Kelsey Smith, the team’s senior manager of ballpark operations.

Attendees walking and cycling from downtown to Sodo can expect to see decals along First and Second avenues, from the Seattle Convention Center-area hotels to Occidental Avenue South.

Waterfront Seattle planted maples and pines in late June along diagonal Railroad Way, a former motor-vehicle route that’s expected to reopen as a pedestrian plaza this week. The route connects to First Avenue South and leads northwest from the stadium area to ferries, bicycle rickshaws, and some bus connections. Pioneer Square Habitat Beach opened last weekend, just south of the Pier 50 foot-ferry dock.

Maps published by the MLB will guide visitors to famed attractions, such as the waterfront and Pike Place Market, as well as local BIPOC- and LGBTQ-owned businesses. The route mostly shuns Third Avenue, parts of which are blighted by plywood-covered storefronts and drug smoking on the sidewalks.

Bicycle riders can park in the garage south of the stadium, where there are 150 locking spaces. Cascade Bicycle Club will operate a bike-valet parking service north of Lumen Field on Monday and Tuesday.

Scooter and bike-rental companies are working with Seattle Department of Transportation to provide extra two-wheelers. Jacob Tugendrajch of Lime said the company will have staff walking near the stadium and on the recently repaved Occidental Avenue, moving vehicles around to match where people will need them.

This week, SDOT will be repainting crosswalks, fixing curb ramps, filling potholes, adding wayfinding signs. This follows a cleanup day where 450 volunteers removed litter and graffiti in late June.

Several blocks of waterfront sidewalk remain torn up, so watch where the locals cross. This spring a four-lane road bridge with a sidewalk and bike lane opened, between the Great Wheel and Market. To the south, state and city crews are gradually installing bike and walk routes, but signaled crosswalks to Pioneer Square require traversing as many as eight lanes.

In a pitch to safe-streets supporters, SDOT last week arranged urns full of flowers to cordon the rebuilt 100 block of Pike Street as a pedestrian zone, instead of opening it to motor vehicles as the city earlier planned.

By boat

The West Seattle Water Taxi will cruise late to benefit baseball fans on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The last hourly trip leaving downtown will be 10:45 p.m., and the last trip leaving West Seattle at 11 p.m. — same as the summer Friday-Saturday night schedules.

Washington State Ferries, struggling with a chronic shortage of mariners, isn’t adding trips along its two-vessel Bainbridge/Seattle route or the one-vessel Bremerton/Seattle route. Although the new Colman Dock terminal is on the cusp of completion, its new Marion Street pedestrian bridge and Alaskan Way entrance building don’t open for a few more weeks.

Buses

King County Metro Transit says buses and drivers will be on standby to add postgame trips.

“We’ll have extra buses in the bullpen if needed,” spokesperson Al Sanders said.

Bus routes C, H, and 125 from West Seattle have their own waterfront bus lanes, plus new Jackson Street stops convenient for baseball fans, unless coaches get stuck in traffic downtown.

Driving

Event sponsors urge people to beware of congestion and limited parking.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says extra incident-response trucks will be deployed to clear stalled cars from freeways. Roadwork projects affecting Sodo traffic are postponed for All-Star Week, though WSDOT has no special plans to alter its ramps or express lanes.

Traffic-wise, “this is just another sold-out Mariners game,” said spokesperson James Poling.

On the other hand, Monday’s home-run derby and the Tuesday ballgame both start in late afternoon to fit East Coast television audiences, instead of at 7:10 p.m. like a home Mariners game. WSDOT will ask commuters to change their routines during these “events in the middle of rush hour,” Poling said.

Seattle city road crews are installing permanent No Turn on Red signs at 41 intersections, to be done by early July.

Parking

With some 400,000 total trips expected, parking space “will be extremely limited,” event organizers warn. Don’t be surprised if some profit-making Sodo mojo pushes rates sky-high.

Parkers spent up to $75 for Sodo surface stalls a half-mile or more south of the ballpark last Saturday, and Seahawks football fans routinely spend $200 or more for close-in surface slots.

The MLB All-Star Week website lists seven parking garages and lots near the stadiums where space is expected to be available. The SpotHero website provides rates and reservations for additional garages in and near downtown.

Free park-and-ride spaces at Northgate, Angle Lake and Tukwila International Boulevard stations allow combinations of driving with light rail, though if Northgate’s free garage fills, the private levels may charge at least $15. Or try the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s parking garage for $12, next to a light-rail station.

A few hundred early birds, and stadium workers, typically seek free curbside spaces a mile or two away from T-Mobile, then hop the 1 Line at Sodo Station, or hike past the passenger-rail yard on South Holgate Street. Parking fines in Seattle start at $44, so read the fine print on city signs.

To help passengers who can’t hike across Sodo, there’s a dropoff zone next to the ballpark, along First Avenue South.

A new experiment to reduce parking hassles is the ride-hailing lot, which opens Saturday along Third Avenue South just east of the train tracks, where fans can rendezvous with taxis, Uber and Lyft.

Seattle Times staff reporter David Kroman contributed to this report.