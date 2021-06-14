Washington state’s toll-billing changeover, affecting some 2.5 million motor vehicles, has been postponed two weeks because of flaws that turned up during final tests.

The toll website, previously scheduled to go offline June 18 for improvements, will now close July 2, said Jennifer Charlebois, director of toll-system engineering for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A new billing contractor will take over and reopen www.Goodtogo.com on July 19, with new payment and navigation features for customers. During the two-week dark period, drivers won’t be able to use the website or call the toll hotline at 866-936-8246.

Charlebois said Monday that during recent tests, the simulated billing totals were correct, but trips from the old system weren’t listed individually in the sample statements — causing potential for motorists to be confused about what’s counted in the total.

The two-week changeover period will not count against vehicle owners for purposes of assessing WSDOT late-processing fees of $5 after 15 days, or a $40 civil penalty 80 days post-trip. However, drivers’ trips during the July 2-19 transition period will be tolled and appear on customer statements when billing resumes in late July. Drivers who lack a Good to Go! account and funds are billed by mail, at a $2 surcharge per trip.

WSDOT is converting to a new toll-billing contractor, ETAN, that is about two years late to launch with system upgrades.

Drivers will no longer need to prepay $30 to establish a Good to Go! account. Specialty license plates will be easier to register. And customers can sign up to receive text alerts when funds run low or a credit card expires.

Toll officials encourage motorists to check their online records are accurate, and pay any charges due, to avoid service delays during late July while Good to Go! staff are deluged with customer questions.