More than 50 Talgo railcars that have served the Amtrak Cascades line since 1998 will be replaced “as soon as possible,” the state announced Wednesday, one day after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the lightweight vehicles didn’t adequately shield passengers in the 2017 fatal Amtrak crash near DuPont.

The decision follows blistering comments by the NTSB that pointed fingers at track owner Sound Transit, Amtrak, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Federal Railroad Administration for a series of training and safety-management failures that led to the derailment of a train traveling 80 mph into as curve supposed to be taken at 30 mph.

Three people were killed and 57 injured in the Dec. 18, 2017, crash that spilled railcars onto Interstate 5.

Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

NTSB staff said the Talgo Series 6 trains, made of lightweight aluminum, were prone to uncouple and rupture, leading to casualties. Two of the passengers killed were ejected from a railcar that broke loose, while a third was struck by a flying wheel assembly, investigators said.

Talgo objected to any claim that its equipment is unsafe, and said the safety board disregarded technical information the company provided.

“Talgo has been servicing the Cascades Corridor for over 20 years with an impeccable safety record thanks to the nature of its technology,” and that extreme forces in the DuPont crash exceeded what any passenger railcars could withstand, said Nora Friend, Talgo vice president for business development and public affairs.

Advertising

“Talgo’s expert analysis differs from the speculation of the NTSB staff and we stand behind Talgo’s crashworthiness and safety record worldwide,” she said.

The company hasn’t been notified yet by Washington state, but hopes to keep maintaining Cascades railcars, Friend said.

Talgo railcars are used almost exclusively on the Amtrak Cascades line.

The safety board’s 53 findings include nine that critique crashworthiness of the railcars, which it recommended should be replaced.

The train “did not provide adequate occupant protection after its articulated connections separated, resulting in complex, uncontrolled movements and secondary collisions with the surrounding environment which led to damage so severe to the railcar body structure, that it caused passenger ejections,” one finding said.

The Talgo railcars in the DuPont crash had wheels at the bottom of large vertical posts that NTSB said broke loose on impact — unlike typical trains, whose wheel and axle frames are horizontal under the car.

Advertising

State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar has yet to set a deadline for replacing the railcars, and train schedules are expected to continue as normal at least through Memorial Day weekend, said Janet Matkin, rail spokeswoman for WSDOT. Cascades trains carried 800,000 people last year between British Columbia, Washington and Oregon.

Washington owns two 13-car Talgo Series 6 trainsets, and Amtrak two others, that would require a combined $100 million to replace, Matkin said. Oregon owns two more Talgo trainsets that are different and not criticized by the NTSB, she said.

“Amtrak is working with WSDOT to determine how to address equipment needs moving forward and how we’ll provide Amtrak Cascades service without the Talgo Series 6 trains,” Matkin said.

The 21-year-old passenger cars, which Talgo maintains using local workers, can last another 10 years, Friend said.

The NTSB doesn’t have the power to regulate railroad operators, so the state doesn’t have to follow its recommendations.

Matkin said the state was planning to procure new trains around 2025 and will expedite that schedule somehow.

Among other lingering questions is how sidelining the Talgos would affect ride quality. The Spanish-designed trains were chosen originally to satisfy the state’s need for a tilting train, which can comfortably travel through curves at higher speed than conventional trains. A less-nimble railcar, perhaps used stock that WSDOT leases, might mean slower trips.

The crash occurred on the inaugural Amtrak trip in a new, 14-mile corridor called the Point Defiance Bypass that Sound Transit rebuilt for $181 million. The curve was left in place because, even with federal stimulus money for rail projects, the state chose not to spent an additional $200 million to straighten a trestle and tracks that cross I-5.

WSDOT’s decision to replace the Talgo cars complicates the return of Amtrak to the new bypass in 2019, for direct passenger trips from Tacoma through Lakewood and DuPont. Since the crash, the Cascades reverted to a slower path around Point Defiance next to Puget Sound.

Decisions about equipment need to be settled before moving onto decisions about the bypass route, Matkin said.