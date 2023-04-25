In the age of Google Maps, smartphone apps and social media, calling a phone number to get travel information will soon be a thing of the past.

Starting May 19, travelers in Washington will no longer be able to access automated statewide travel information by calling 511, the Washington Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

The department cited new technology, declining call volume and the cost of operating the program for why the line is going away.

According to WSDOT, call volume for 511 decreased from 2.2 million calls in 2009 to fewer than 302,000 calls in 2022 — a 89% decrease. Meanwhile, the program costs more than $150,000 a year and staff time to update travel information in “increasingly antiquated technology,” along with maintenance of signs about the program.

The automated phone line has offered information on traffic impacts, crash alerts, weather forecasts, mountain pass conditions, ferry information and express lane status. Much of that information is now accessible through third-party map apps, GPS systems integrated in vehicles and WSDOT’s own online tools and Twitter accounts.

If you don’t have access to the internet or a smartphone, there are still ways to get travel information by phone. You can find information for:

Washington State Ferries at 888-808-7977

Washington tolling information related to Good To Go at 866-936-8246

Oregon statewide travel at 503-588-2941

Idaho statewide travel at 888-432-7623

Seattle local weather at 206-526-6087

Spokane local weather at 509-244-5992

Highway advisory radio alerts on 530 AM and 1610 AM

Aside from online tools like WSDOT’s real-time travel map, the department is active on Twitter, and updates are posted from these accounts: