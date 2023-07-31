Bus riders between the Eastside and Seattle must wait a few more years to enjoy the direct link that transportation agencies promised to reach the busy South Lake Union neighborhood.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has postponed its plan to open a separated bus-only ramp in 2024 between Highway 520 and the reversible express lanes on Interstate 5, saying other construction will be more efficient if the ramp opens in 2030, when the entire Highway 520 bridge replacement, including a Capitol Hill lid, is finished.

It’s the latest of many Seattle-area transportation delays this decade, spanning the spectrum from streetcars to bus-rapid transit, and highways to light rail.

WSDOT still intends to open I-5’s new bus-carpool express lane and exit from Highway 520 to Mercer Street by spring 2024, covering the southern mile of this $68 million project, so north-end travelers gain capacity.

The main losers will be riders on Sound Transit Route 545, across the Highway 520 bridge, who will continue to weave through mainline traffic snarls approaching downtown. The line carries 4,075 passengers per weekday as of May, and 102,813 monthly between Redmond and Seattle. Private commuter buses, along with a few peak-only Metro and Community Transit routes, also go between 520 and downtown.

The state and transit managers decided it’s no longer worthwhile to complete the reversible 520-to-I-5 ramp now, in light of the fact transit agencies aren’t ready to boost their 520 service anytime soon, Dawn Yankauskas, deputy administrator for the Highway 520 replacement megaproject. Instead, that piece will be finished concurrently with the final piece of new Highway 520 — twin concrete bridges over Portage Bay.

One rationale was that WSDOT’s bus ramp already missed a 2023 goal. Another was that, “If we had actually been able to open it up, transit wouldn’t have been ready either,” Yankauskas said.

King County Metro Transit intended to use the special ramp for a new Route 256, from Woodinville across the 520 bridge to South Lake Union, that’s now been deferred.

A Sound Transit delay in opening its Bellevue-Seattle light-rail line has caused a shortage of transit resources, Yankauskas said. Someday, there’s supposed to be a “rail dividend” where new trains free up more Metro bus service hours. The light-rail route, which should have opened this month, was delayed to 2025 while contractors rebuild 5,400 flawed track supports, known as plinths, in the former express lanes of I-90.

Metro was already struggling with a recent 4% cut to overall service, because of a driver shortage, lack of mechanics, and about 40% of its buses unfit to operate as of July.

The state is more than halfway done with a nearly 20-year replacement and widening of Highway 520, including new floating pontoons on Lake Washington. In the late 20th century, political leaders reached consensus that the four-lane corridor built in 1963 was too constricted and also vulnerable to collapse in an earthquake. The new bridge adds high-occupancy lanes, but they abruptly end westbound at Seattle, without a bypass ramp meeting I-5.

To postpone the bus-ramp completion could speed construction of the new Portage Bay segment of 520, estimated at $700 million to $900 million, because those contractors will have more room to maneuver, and not worry about conflicts with a bus lane immediately east of I-5, Yankauskas explained. A contract is to be awarded this year.

Taxpayers will also save perhaps $1 million to $2 million because WSDOT will cancel some temporary structures and gates at the I-5/520 nexus, by modifying the current contract with Walsh Construction, said project engineer Shane Oden.

Metro agrees with deferring the new HOV connection, spokesperson Jeff Switzer confirmed last week. “Metro’s resources to add service on this ramp are coming from restructuring of routes around the East Link light-rail line, when it opens,” he said by email.

One could argue the lack of light-rail makes the 520/I-5 transit ramp even more useful, to enhance cross-lake mobility just as workers return to SLU.

Long ago, the 520/I-5 bus-carpool ramp was conceived as a finishing touch on the $5.1 billion, two-decade Highway 520 replacement megaproject. But in 2018 WSDOT, Metro, Sound Transit, and Seattle co-signed a letter of understanding to fast-track the transit ramp by 2023, helping the “underserved” and gridlocked SLU area. Their follow-up letter in 2021 promised Metro service every 15 minutes or sooner, including trips along Mercer Street.

The state revealed the delay in a recent email advisory after saying for months the connection would open in 2024. Officials blame broad industry factors, such as slow supply chains and a four-month concrete drivers’ strike, to explain why it’s not finished already. A blunder last year by Walsh, which rebuilt a concrete support piece that crumbled, doesn’t affect the schedule, Yankauskas said.

WSDOT says the new ramp was expected to initially operate just two years, for buses only, then be blocked so crews building the Portage Bay bridges and Capitol Hill’s landscaped lid gain better access. Yankauskas said Monday that with only one year of uninterrupted traffic available, it would cause public confusion to open the 520/I-5 ramp in 2024. (The 2021 joint letter predicted the interruption during “the second half of a six-year project” over Portage Bay.)

Promises of better SLU transit date back to 2010, when Seattle promised Uncle Sam some “better transit connections,” to help justify a $30 million federal grant for renovating Mercer Street. Since then, Metro and Seattle boosted in-city trips using north-south Westlake Avenue North but added just one regional SLU line.

This was Metro’s new Route 320 from Kenmore to Northgate and Mercer Street in fall 2021, but it was among six lines suspended this June. If Metro revives the 320, riders could save time next year using the upcoming HOV express-lane near Mercer.

Yankauskas said the new I-5 lane will likely be signed HOV-2 in 2024 to match other I-5 high occupancy vehicle lanes that require two riders, then later marked HOV-3 to match Highway 520, after the full project is done.