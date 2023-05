Eastbound Highway 18 was closed Friday morning near Auburn after a driver died because of a wrong-way crash.

According to the Washington State Patrol, another driver was taken to the hospital and is under investigation for vehicular homicide.

Traffic was being detoured at the Auburn-Black Diamond Road exit. Detectives finished their investigation and tow trucks had arrived. The roadway was estimated to reopen in roughly one hour, Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter around 4:30 a.m.