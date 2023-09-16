Two people died and one was injured after a car headed the wrong way on I-405 hit another car in Bothell early Saturday, according to Washington State Patrol.

A car traveling north in southbound lanes struck a car that was heading south just north of Northeast 160th Street. Both drivers, a 48-year-old woman and 32-year-old man, died at the scene, WSP said. A passenger in the car traveling south, a 30-year-old woman, was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Southbound lanes of I-405 were closed for more than five hours, with all lanes reopened by 7:40 a.m.