A contract worker was injured Friday while helping to install a new overhead walkway at the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal.

The incident occurred as crews were offloading the first of four bridge spans that will make up the new pedestrian loading ramp. As the span was being transported from a barge in Eagle Harbor onto land, the dolly carrying it collapsed at the rear, causing the heavy piece to crash back onto the barge and causing a loud boom.

As a result, a worker who was on the barge for Contrack Watts, the contractor performing the work on the terminal, sustained a head injury, according to Washington State Ferries’ spokesperson Diane Rhodes. The worker was coherent and speaking, said Rhodes, but was airlifted from the scene as a precaution.

The Bainbridge Island Fire Department and Washington State Patrol both responded to the scene.

Work has temporarily paused at the construction site, said Rhodes, but could resume as soon as later today. It should not affect the timeline for the project. As of Friday afternoon, the span was still partly on the barge and partly on land as workers in safety vests and hard hats mingled in the car loading area.

The $33 million project to replace the old, seismically vulnerable ramp entered a critical stage Thursday morning, when crews shut down the entire car deck on Bainbridge Island to lift the four spans into place. During this procedure, no cars, bikes or scooters will be allowed on the boat between Bainbridge and Seattle until Wednesday. Walk-on passengers may still ride, but just one boat is making the journey right now.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by early 2024.

Staff writer Mike Reicher contributed to this report.