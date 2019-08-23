The fourth — and maybe final — weekend of repaving work on the Aurora Bridge in Seattle will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close lanes to scrape off asphalt, check the condition of the concrete underneath, make any needed repairs and repave the deck on the north end of the bridge.

The bridge will fully reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

If crews find no major problems in the bridge deck, the repaving work could be finished. Otherwise, additional weekends of closures could be required.

So far, only small bridge deck repairs have been needed over the course of the previous three work weekends.

The work is weather dependent, meaning crews must have dry conditions to waterproof the bridge before it gets repaved with asphalt. A forecast of rain could postpone the work.

Crews will add permanent lane striping on the bridge in the coming weeks.

Expect heavier traffic in the Queen Anne, Fremont, Wallingford and Ballard neighborhoods, as well as on Interstate 5.

WSDOT advises travelers to use I-5 for major travel and to plan for delays.