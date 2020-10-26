A woman was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to a city transportation spokesperson.
Two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Lander Street around 3 p.m., said Ethan Bergerson, a Seattle Department of Transportation spokesperson.
The woman, who had been trapped in her car, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
By 4 p.m., all lanes had reopened and transportation officials had cleared the scene, Bergerson said.
