Witnesses to Sunday’s fatal light-rail crash report a woman at the Mount Baker Station appeared to stumble and fall off the southbound passenger-boarding platform just as a train arrived, Seattle police say.

The accident occurred at 1:24 p.m., taking the life of a 39-year-old woman, a police update said Monday morning. The incident is not being investigated as a homicide, a police spokesperson said.

Sound Transit turned over the video footage to police for further investigation, transit spokesperson John Gallagher said. Besides cameras at the platforms, the trains contain in-cab videos and event recorders that are analyzed by transit safety administrators in post-crash investigations.

“All we know is for whatever reason, the woman was apparently stumbling as the train was slowing and pulling into the station,” Gallagher said.

This was the first train-pedestrian crash at the elevated Mount Baker Station since the line opened in 2009. However, on July 27, 2021, a 45-year-old man, who was wandering the platform, fell into the trackway and suffered a head injury. Two good Samaritans rescued him before the next train arrived, the transit investigation found.

There were five incidents at other stations since 2009 where someone fell from platforms into a moving train. Crashes are far more common at surface stations where people in crosswalks, and turning cars, enter a train’s path.

To reduce fall risks, Sound Transit recently replaced broken yellow tiles on the northbound passenger platform of Columbia City Station, to be followed by southbound work late this month, and next year replacements in Othello and Rainier Beach stations.

In some countries, such as Japan and Korea, platform-edge doors are common to prevent riders from falling on the tracks. That technology is mostly nonexistent in the U.S., said Peter DeLeonardis, director of transit for Stanley Access Technologies, which installs safety doors on train stations. Train systems in the U.S. are not automated, making the use of doors more complicated and expensive.

“Here in the U.S., our rail infrastructure is somewhat antiquated and we don’t have that capability in all areas,” he said.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will soon test doors at three stations — Times Square, Third Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is adding doors to its 20-mile system that’s still under construction.

Stanley recently installed eight full-length doors at the Seattle Center Monorail’s Westlake station, replacing half-length doors as part of a refurbishment done in preparation for the Seattle Kraken’s first season. DeLeonardis said that was a relatively simple project because the train makes just two stops.