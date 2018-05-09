Tracie Lyon, a 56-year-old New Hampshire resident visiting Seattle, was the pedestrian who died from a head injury after a pickup truck struck her May 1 near Pike Place Market.

Lyon’s identity and cause of death were confirmed Tuesday night by the King County Medical Examiner’s office.

She was walking east on Pine Street across First Avenue, around 2 p.m., when a left-turning pickup knocked her down near the crosswalk. Bystanders say a man with her shouted “Tracie! Tracie!” and said the couple were honeymooning. She had married Todd Lyon in January, and they planned to continue their trip from Seattle to Disneyland, friends posted online.

Police said they were checking the pickup driver for possible impairment, and would consult with prosecutors about the case.

This was the second of two Seattle traffic deaths last week. David Allen, age 29, was hit by two vehicles in the 4000 block of Sand Point Way Northeast, late at night April 30. Both drivers kept going, but one has since talked to police, KOMO television reported.