Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Seattle will likely cause delays and detours throughout the region, the city’s Department of Transportation warned, but when and where is a bit of a guessing game.

The Secret Service has the authority to intermittently close freeways and streets. The flow of buses and cars in downtown Seattle and around the region will be affected, SDOT said in a news release.

Harris’ exact travel routes and timing are not published in advance, so it was not clear right away which routes may be impacted.

Harris will speak at McKinstry, a Seattle green construction company in the Georgetown neighborhood, to tout the Biden administration’s climate and clean energy efforts Tuesday. She is expected to arrive at King County International Airport at 11:10 a.m. and speak at McKinstry at noon.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are also scheduled to speak at a campaign event in Seattle in the afternoon.

SDOT advised travelers to check media reports and transit agency websites before heading out and to give themselves plenty of extra time.

Some bus routes may also be affected by road closures, including possible short-term reroutes.

Riders can see if their bus route is affected by visiting King County Metro’s service advisories page and Sound Transit’s service alerts page.