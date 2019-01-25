Whatever you've been doing to avoid traffic during the Highway 99 closure, will you keep doing it even after the tunnel opens?

It turns out “Viadoom” hasn’t been so doomy.

The Alaskan Way Viaduct carried 90,000 vehicles a day before it closed two weeks ago. The tunnel slated to replace it doesn’t open until next month.

But traffic on other streets hasn’t surged the way one might expect.

“For lack of a better term, the cars just disappeared,” Mark Burfeind, spokesman for traffic analytics company INRIX, told The Seattle Times recently.

It seems people have changed their habits during the Highway 99 closure — whether that means working from home, changing their hours, or choosing a transportation method other than driving alone.

If you’re one of the folks who did that, we want to know: Will you keep it up after the tunnel opens?

Loading...

