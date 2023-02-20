Sound Transit is showing signs of progress after seven years of stalemates and panic about where to build a future International District/Chinatown Station, as destructive options in the neighborhood core fade, and community groups narrow their arguments to a couple basic ideas.

By 2037, the giant agency is supposed to build a second downtown Seattle transit tunnel, anchoring a $15 billion expansion from Ballard to West Seattle. Leaders promised a second International District/Chinatown station near the existing light-rail stop, creating a giant hub where 60,000 people a day come or go. But the transit board is suddenly entertaining suggestions to shift the hub north to Pioneer Square.

For rider convenience, the superior site is along the west edge of Union Station, below elevated Fourth Avenue South. It’s near sports stadiums, historic districts, Amtrak and Sounder trains; or people could stroll through a basement passageway of Union Station for a light-rail transfer to Redmond, West Seattle, Mariner or Everett.

A coalition of the Chong Wa Benevolent Association, Alliance for Pioneer Square, and Historic South Downtown endorsed “Fourth Avenue Shallower” in public testimony this month, as transit engineers improve upon previous deep-station designs.

This option has gained momentum since early 2022, when the neighborhood resisted sites on Fifth Avenue South, that would have demolished 27 small businesses, sent construction trucks past King Street shops and Hing Hay Park, and required wrapping the red Seattle Chinatown Gate for protection.

A station under Fourth, on the west side of Union Station, would be less disruptive while still near enough for residents to walk to trains, according to Brien Chow, Chong Wa outreach coordinator.

“I’m here to protect the residents and businesses of Chinatown,” he told a transit board committee Feb. 9. “Your decision as a board member will affect our neighborhood for over 100 years. Please make the right decision by staying off of Fifth Avenue and moving forward on Fourth Avenue.”

The debate’s not over.

The social justice nonprofit Puget Sound Sage advocates moving the big transit hub to a “North” site connected to existing Pioneer Square Station. So does a letter by about 75 residents and businesses. Sound Transit charted the concept this winter, in response to public comments seeking no new station whatsoever in the Chinatown International District. Their main objective is avoiding years of risky construction and traffic overflow, in the wake of a century of discrimination and intrusive public works projects including Interstate 5 and the Kingdome.

“So many of our small businesses would likely close during that period. The death knell would be rampant land speculation as a result of the station opening,” says Christina Shimizu, Sage executive director.

Politicians on the 18-member Sound Transit board will catch an earful Thursday, followed by a committee briefing March 9 and board vote March 23 on which spot, or both, deserve to be a “preferred alternative” for final environmental impact studies.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there. Progress, not consensus,” Claudia Balducci, chair of the board’s system expansion committee, said Friday.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, also a transit board member, requested more study of the “North” version at Pioneer Square. “We in the Mayor’s Office have heard from a wide array of community members in the C-ID with no single consensus,” spokesperson Jamie Housen said in an email reply to questions.

Among the 3,300 district residents, people are respecting each other while they disagree, Chong Wa’s Betty Lau said. “The Chinatown International District community is not a monolith.”

Shallower thinking

Sound Transit’s most recent “Fourth Avenue Shallower” option at Union Station, a mere 45 feet deep into soft soils, would be easier to use for crowds of passengers, compared with earlier designs to build platforms 80 feet or even 190 feet deep.

There are three major obstacles to this version:

Builders must somehow thread the needle below streets and utilities, while crisscrossing above the 1989 downtown transit tunnel, when a tunnel boring machine digs south from Uptown toward Sodo.

Second, the station would be scooped out of weak fill soil, dumped during historic attempts to reshape the city, including relocation of Chinatown itself. Mudslides must be prevented.

Then perhaps the toughest tasks: Remove the five-lane Fourth Avenue South viaduct, add a station, then presumably build a new road — a potential nine-year problem.

One cause for hope is that the viaduct, which carries 30,000 cars and buses, can be removed in strips. As they kept looking through project studies, Chow and Chong Wa colleague Lau realized half the roadway would be available during construction.

To sustain traffic capacity, the association requests a lid west of Fourth to provide road lanes, then become a park plaza afterward; transit consultants reported it’s “not practical” because of higher costs, and construction conflicts with trains moving through BNSF Railway tracks.

“Fourth Avenue Shallower” adds $700 million to past estimates, not counting any lid, nor renovations to glamorize Union Station and South Jackson Street. But if Sound Transit embraces it now, the region avoids years of costly planning delay, and can focus energy on excellent design, boosters argue.

“If there’s a will, there’s a way,” said Kathleen Barry Johnson, executive director of Historic South Downtown.

After years of skepticism, the Chong Wa leaders agreed, in talks with Johnson’s group and the Alliance for Pioneer Square, that station excavation four blocks away in Pioneer Square wouldn’t prevent traffic challenges for the Chinatown International District.

The volunteer nonprofit Seattle Subway declared shallower Fourth “very sexy” and urged Sound Transit to quit studying what the group deemed stupid options.

Pioneer Square superstation?

Last year, several young people and elders noticed the phrase “No Build” throughout the draft environmental impact statement. In the megaprojects world, “No Build” tends to be a formality, at best a tool to compare options, costs or clientele for stuff the civic establishment is bent on delivering.

Some took it literally, and argued, hey Sound Transit, you never said No Build was an option. Why did you lie to us?

Young artists coined the slogan “Dumplings not Demolition,” reminiscent of the saying “Humbows not Hot Dogs” that past activists used during preservation struggles in the 1970s. Transit board members agreed to look at No Build.

The resulting “North” scenario skips the Chinatown International District. It would place the new hub station one block east of Third Avenue’s bedraggled Pioneer Square Station. Contractors would remove the empty, hexagonal-windowed King County Administration Building.

Harrell seemed intrigued by a chance to redevelop.

“What I’m trying to do as mayor, is to look at public safety impacts, positively or negatively, and realizing this is a major capital project, there could be public safety opportunities,” he said in a Sound Transit meeting. Harrell hopes for “positive activation” around the new station, and has not decided which site he prefers, his staff explained Friday.

This spot is better for social equity because Sound Transit anticipates leftover property to build affordable housing post-construction, and it offers good access to Harborview Medical Center on First Hill, Shimizu said.

Advertising

But the most common argument is that even a shallower Fourth Avenue South site remains a threat.

“Sound Transit can promise with all good faith, saying we won’t destroy your neighborhood. But you don’t know down the line what will come up,” said Gei Chan, a retiree and longtime volunteer.

On the other hand, a Pioneer Square Station option would force future riders arriving from the Eastside via Interstate 90 to waste 3½ minutes backtracking into downtown, compared with switching trains at Union Station, if they’re going southbound to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

“I don’t love it. I don’t love having unnecessary, out-of-direction travel for the riders I represent, including myself,” said Balducci, who is also a Metropolitan King County Council member from Bellevue. “But I will look at all of the trade-offs, because as I understand it, there’s a several hundred-million dollar difference.”

The “North” version could save $360 million, transit staff say. That’s largely because Sound Transit would consolidate stops and cancel the deep Midtown Station, below Fifth Avenue and Marion Street near 76-story Columbia Tower. The second downtown tunnel would then provide no new destinations until beyond Denny Way.

A priceless place

Portland’s historic Chinatown has become a “ghost town,” said Bettie Luke, sister of former Seattle Councilmember Wing Luke. She warned that a decade of construction endangers ours, based on her 80 years experience.

“We are the last Chinatown in the Pacific Northwest and the last cultural/ethnic neighborhood in Seattle,” she said in an open letter to Northwest Asian Weekly. “Those in the C-ID will be paying the price for the betterment to others in the region.”