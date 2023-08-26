The North Cascades Highway, or Highway 20, has closed again due to increased wildfire activity just days after reopening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The highway was originally closed from Aug. 11 until Wednesday. It was shut down again at Newhalem around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Drivers can use alternate routes like highways 2 or 12 or Interstate 90 to get across the state.

WSDOT said closures on the highway are based on fire behavior and firefighting activity. Little notice may be given. The department did not give an estimate for when the road would reopen.

The Sourdough fire, caused by a lightning strike in late July, is about 25% contained, and the Blue Lake fire, which began Aug. 14, is only about 5% contained and was burning more than 5,000 acres Saturday afternoon.

The Airplane Lake fire in the Wenatchee National Forest is nearly 2,300 acres.

In Eastern Washington, the Gray fire and Oregon Road fire have caused devastation in Spokane County, each burning through thousands of acres.

The Gray fire in Medical Lake had reached over 10,000 acres and was about 73% contained as firefighters mopped up the perimeter on Saturday and suppressed hot spots. Nearly 200 structures were lost.

The Oregon Road fire was 33% contained and had burned about 11,000 acres. More than 120 residences have been destroyed.

There are no longer mandatory Level 3 evacuations issued for the fires.