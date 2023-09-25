To get where she needs to go, Tanisha Sepúlveda must always calculate risk.

As a power wheelchair user, navigating the sidewalks near her home in West Seattle’s Highland Park can be a Catch-22. Riding on some sidewalks means carefully avoiding breaks in the pavement that could send her and her chair toppling into the street. The alternative, riding in the roadway with cars, is also perilous due to sometimes hostile or oblivious drivers, but it’s a risk she often has to take.

She said while roads are typically smoother than sidewalks, they’re not a good option for wheelchairs.

“The roads are not friendly for me. I’ve been yelled at before by people. Obviously drivers think it’s not safe for me to be even in the shoulder of the road, which it isn’t. But it’s even less safe if I’m on the sidewalk and something throws me off into the road or into a ditch,” Sepúlveda said.

That scenario happened to her once on her way to school and she said the weight of the wheelchair — around 400 pounds — meant that she had to wait for people to come pull her out, and it can be too difficult for one person to do it.

These are the types of preventable mobility barriers that led to the creation of Disability Rights Washington’s Week Without Driving challenge, so “policy makers, elected leaders and transportation professionals can begin to understand the barriers nondrivers experience in accessing our communities.” This year’s Week Without Driving is Oct. 2-8.

Advertising

Disability Rights Washington started the challenge in 2021 and last year said it had 400 participants, including 80 elected leaders from across Washington. The Week Without Driving is expanding this year through a partnership with America Walks. Over 50 advocacy groups from across the country will take part. The organization is clear that this is not a “disability simulation” or a test for people to find alternatives, but an opportunity for drivers to better understand what nearly a third of people — including people with disabilities, young people, older adults or those who cannot afford a car — experience on a daily basis.

Sepúlveda is the program coordinator for Empower Movement Washington, which is a joint project of Disability Rights Washington and climate and environmental advocacy organization Front and Centered. Empower Movement is led by disabled Black, Indigenous and people of color advocates working on equitable transit and housing policy.

Amara Schermerhorn, who is a graphic designer for Empower Movement, is a visually impaired person whose vision fluctuates. She said consistency of sidewalks is a big challenge for her — particularly the lack of it.

She said without sidewalks, you lose the tactile sensation of where it is safe to walk.

“It’s hard to tell how close I am to the street or not, because people are reckless drivers. Especially when there’s no sidewalk, it’s just shoulder, a lot of drivers just feel like they’re entitled to swerve or maybe just go fast,” she said.

In addition to consistent and well-maintained sidewalks, both Sepúlveda and Schermerhorn said lighting, bus shelters and more connecting bus routes make a big difference for them in their ability to safely get around. Also adding “rider waiting” lights to bus shelters and stops — like at some Rapid Ride stops — that allow bus drivers to see there is someone waiting would also help, they said.

Advertising

But an even bigger shift they would like to see is the city of Seattle speeding up the process of creating sidewalks for the whole city. Currently, about 25% of the city has no sidewalks, and half of the sidewalks that do exist are in poor condition. The current timeline to add enough sidewalks to get to 100% would take more than 400 years.

A new bill by City Councilmember Tammy Morales would integrate creation and repair of sidewalks into roadwork projects and shift the responsibility of sidewalk maintenance from individual homeowners to the city. There is no funding mechanism for the ordinance, but Seattle Times reporter David Kroman wrote last week that organizers hoped this bill could steer upcoming transportation levy discussions.

Sepúlveda said the Week Without Driving helps people who are used to driving learn how much time it takes to get from point A to point B and to also pay attention to the obstacles on the ground beneath their feet. This mindfulness benefits everyone, she said.

“By making things more accessible — whether it’s making the sidewalks and the bus shelters, and even access to transit lines — we’re opening up our community in allowing it to grow more,” Sepúlveda said. “Not only grow bigger, but grow together because it connects people. Driving is so singular, you’re by yourself. … But you’re not really getting to experience your community.”