Drivers eager to use the new garage at Sound Transit’s Puyallup station will have to wait a bit longer.

Plans to open the new garage and surface parking spaces in late December were postponed, according to a Dec. 19 news release. The new opening date is expected to be sometime early in 2023.

Sound Transit spokesperson David Jackson said they’re aiming for January or February. Construction of the garage is complete, but required improvements to nearby intersections have yet to be finished.

There were supply chain delays for specialized traffic control equipment needed for some intersections, Jackson said.

“For safety reasons and the way that cars could back up onto the tracks — we’re not quite there yet in terms of implementing those traffic controls,” Jackson said.

Commuters can use the Puyallup Fair Red Lot as a park-and-ride option in the meantime, according to the news release. The lot is at 898 Fifth St. S.W. and has 219 stalls. The lot is 15 minutes from the station.

“We’re anxious to open this garage,” Jackson said.

The five-level garage and surface parking will bring more than 600 new parking spaces. The original cost of the project was $79 million. The News Tribune reported in May that the cost increased to $82.35 million due to permitting and supply delays, among other things.