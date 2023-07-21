Highway 18 will close for annual maintenance south of Snoqualmie this weekend, severing the main thoroughfare for South King County and Tacoma-area drivers to reach Eastern Washington.

This midsummer project coincides with a full weekend shutdown of the Highway 520 floating bridge, and morning lane reductions at the Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge. A pair of sold-out Taylor Swift concerts, community festivals including the Capitol Hill Block Party and Bite of Seattle, and three Mariners games with the Toronto Blue Jays will fill Sodo-area trains, buses and parking lots.

Both directions of Highway 18 close from 9 p.m. Friday until noon Sunday between the Interstate 90 junction in Snoqualmie and the Issaquah-Hobart Road interchange. Crews will clean drains, cut foliage, repair guardrails and patch potholes, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The official detour goes through Highways 169 and I-405, reaching eastbound I-90 in Bellevue. Highway 18 averages 22,000 daily trips near Snoqualmie, but volumes and traffic jams tend to worsen on warm weekends.

At Highway 520, the entire freeway closes from I-5 across Lake Washington, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, affecting about 80,000 drivers. Contractors are building lanes and utilities for the Montlake interchange, to be complete early next year.

WSDOT also scheduled single-lane closures at the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, for span inspections using a personnel-lift truck parked in the right lane. The right northbound lane closes Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the right southbound lane closes for the same hours Sunday. This job is bundled with the Highway 520 closure on the theory that fewer drivers will need I-5 to access the 520.

Why do this work during an already stressed summer weekend?

For Highway 18, the job should finish by noon Sunday, in time for travelers going home from the all-weekend National Hot Rod Association Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, said spokesperson Aisha Dayal. In addition, planners synced the 2023 roadside maintenance with surveying and drilling for WSDOT’s Highway 18 widening project, possibly reducing the total closure days, Dayal said.

Highway 520 crews need two consecutive closures, this weekend and last weekend, to bookend WSDOT’s continuous 10-day shutdown of Montlake Boulevard that culminates this weekend by restoring a temporary curve into a final, straight overpass for 61,000 daily vehicles, said spokesperson Steve Peer. Two or three bridge-closure weekends will occur in August, he said.

The bike-walk trail on the floating bridge will remain open this weekend.

In other hotspots, multiple lanes of Highway 96 (128th Street Southwest) will close in south Snohomish County near McCollum Park and I-5, so drivers should detour using Highway 527; closed lanes and flaggers are planned for Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Wenatchee; and Highway 101 is closed north of Hoquiam, where drivers will detour on side roads.