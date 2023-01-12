Crews with the City of Seattle successfully removed a busted hydraulic cylinder from the Spokane Street Bridge over the weekend and are prepping to reopen the low bridge into West Seattle “as soon as possible.”

But the Seattle Department of Transportation is not yet ready to say when the bridge will be operational again because city staff determined that hoses and valves connecting to the remaining hydraulic components also needed replacing.

The swing bridge has been shuttered to traffic since Dec. 23, when it became stuck in the open position. While drivers can still use the upper West Seattle Bridge, the lower route is particularly important to walkers and bikers who depend on the bridge to cross from into SODO and downtown Seattle, as well as for freight traveling to Harbor Island.

SDOT has set up a network of temporary protected bike lanes so riders can detour south to the First Avenue Bridge. But the alternative is circuitous and SDOT is working with King County Metro to provide free trips on the water taxi from West Seattle into downtown.

The bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low Bridge, opens at a 45-degree angle for boats coming and going from the Duwamish Waterway. Doing so requires four, massive hydraulic cylinders that the bridge rests on and that all rotate as much as 1,500 times for marine traffic.

During the snow and ice storm that slammed Seattle before Christmas, the bridge lost power. When crews booted it back up with generators to open the bridge, it got stuck.

One of the two cylinders on the east end of the bridge was found leaking fluid during inspection. Crews had been monitoring the bridge constantly, SDOT said, and were already planning to service the cylinders in the coming year, but the damage found was much worse than they’d initially known. What caused the damage, exactly, is still under examination.

Removing the cylinder for repair was no easy feat, requiring a custom built crane to extract the 15,000 pound part. The operation took most of a day, SDOT said, but was successful. The cylinder has been trucked off-site for repairs.

Those repairs are expected to take months, but the city plans to operate the bridge on just three cylinders. Crews have already reprogrammed the span’s computer system to do so, but on Monday found the hoses and valves to three out of four of the cylinders needed replacing.

Once that work is completed, SDOT will test the bridge to determine whether it’s safe for traffic, with another update likely to come later this week, said spokesperson Ethan Bergerson.

When the bridge is operational again, it will likely take 10 to 15 minutes longer for it to open and close with just the three cylinders.

The Spokane Street Bridge was crucial for transit and emergency vehicles during the upper span’s 2.5 year closure.

Even before its most recent troubles, the low-level bridge was slated for a rehabilitation this year, with intermittent closures. Now, what was once scheduled work has been sped up because of the sudden and unexpected closure.