Seattle freeway drivers can expect backups at least a mile longer than usual Saturday, when the Washington State Department of Transportation closes the Interstate 5 express lanes for maintenance.

The primary job is to clean the drainage equipment on the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, said WSDOT spokesperson Elizabeth Mount. Doing so requires blocking the entire corridor from Northgate to Seneca Street. Workers might also trim vegetation alongside the lanes.

Express lanes will close at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen southbound at 8 a.m. Sunday.

In addition, Montlake Boulevard and all its connecting ramps to Highway 520 will close from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday as work continues on a new interchange and lid. The shutdown extends from East Hamlin Street through the Highway 520 overpass to East Roanoke Street.

The Highway 520 bridge walk-bike trail and through lanes will remain open, but walk-bike travelers will be detoured at Montlake.