A series of two- and four-lane shutdowns will throttle traffic across Lake Washington this weekend when Highway 520 contractors perform utility and paving jobs at the Montlake interchange.

Closures begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, in both directions all the way from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast on the Eastside.

However, one lane each direction will be opened from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, to accommodate travel to the Seattle Mariners games, which start at 4:15 p.m. Saturday and 12:10 p.m. Sunday. Highway on- and offramps to Montlake Boulevard will also be open those hours.

To prevent driver confusion, the Washington State Department of Transportation set a big 14-hour period for the limited lane openings that’s identical both days, said project spokesperson Steve Peer.

Contractors devised a strategy to bring in concrete trucks and install utility lines in just part of the right of way, he said. This work is part of the new Montlake Lid scheduled to be done in early 2024.

The Highway 520 walk-bike trail will be open all weekend.

Cross-lake bus routes 255, 271, 542 and 545 will detour via I-90 whenever the Highway 520 bridge is fully closed, and return to Highway 520 whenever some of its lanes are open, King County Metro Transit said Thursday.

Sound Transit light rail provides a quick option to reach the University of Washington Medical Center and the south half of the UW campus when the Montlake Boulevard interchange is congested or closed.

Travelers can find updates for regional slowdowns and blockages using WSDOT’s online Travel Center Map at wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/