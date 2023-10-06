Highway 520 between Clyde Hill and Seattle will close to car and bus traffic this weekend, the second of three weekends in a row when the busy Lake Washington crossing will shutter from Friday night to Monday morning.

The closure will last from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The bike and pedestrian path will remain open.

With empty roadways, crews will continue utility and paving work on the new Montlake Lid, a massive project to cap the highway near the Montlake neighborhood to make way for more open space for people to use. The lid is one piece of the nearly half-a-billion-dollar 520 Montlake Project that includes a new eastbound bridge, a pedestrian bridge and the lid.

The Washington State Department of Transportation expects at least four more closures before year-end. The lid is expected to open in spring 2024.

Cross-lake Metro routes 255, 271, 542 and 545 will detour via I-90. The work on Montlake Boulevard will also affect routes 43 and 48. Additionally, the Alaska Airline Dawg Dash event, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, will affect routes 20, 31, 32, 43, 44, 45, 48, 67, 75 and 372.