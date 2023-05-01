Downtown light-rail station detours in Seattle will lead to delays for passengers in the next couple of weeks due to emergency maintenance at Westlake Station.

This week, roughly 55,000 Amazon employees are expected to descend upon Seattle’s downtown after the company announced a mandatory May 1 deadline for workers to be back in the office three days a week.

Here’s what to know if you’re planning on traveling through downtown as the workweek begins, especially at peak hours.

What service is disrupted?

The 1 line shuttle trains are single-tracking between Westlake and Stadium stations.

People traveling between the north and south sides of the city must change trains at Capitol Hill Station to go toward downtown, Rainier Valley and SeaTac; or change trains at Pioneer Square Station to go toward downtown, the University of Washington and Northgate.

The trains will hold 3 to 5 minutes for passengers to complete the transfer. Trains were running every 15 to 20 minutes at all stations on Sunday, according to Sound Transit.

Travelers should plan in advance to include extra time in their commute.

What are alternate service options?

King County Metro recommends bus lines 101, 124, 150 and 594, which stop next to Stadium Station and go to Westlake. Riders between Capitol Hill Station and downtown can ride Metro’s 10, 11 and 49 lines, while Route 36 connects Beacon Hill and downtown. Four frequent RapidRide lines on Third Avenue stop near one or more light-rail stations.

Sound Transit says those traveling to Seattle from Everett should take ST Express 510. You can park at the South Everett Park & Ride lot or change buses at Mountlake Terrace Transit Center to take route 510.

The Sounder N Line is available to King Street Station. Community Transit’s 400-series bus options can be found by visiting communitytransit.org.

Why is service disrupted?

A construction crew at street level broke through the tunnel ceiling at Westlake last Tuesday, which caused a puncture to the station lid. On Thursday, leaks were found in the concrete lid.

Sound Transit said the structural damage, which did not cause any injuries, may have resulted in the northbound track to be unsafe for riders.

The damage occurred while a contractor was removing a clock foundation on a Pine Street sidewalk.

What’s the extent of the damages?

On Tuesday, Sound Transit placed a protective barrier on the surface of the ceiling to prevent debris from falling onto the station area below. Extra “protective containment” was placed between roof beams as a backup measure.

After bringing in necessary equipment Thursday, engineers found more severe damage to the lid structure than initially thought

The station platform will remain closed, Sound Transit said, until it can confirm stability and put in place temporary measures to ensure passenger safety.

A contractor was hired Friday to work under emergency authority and temporary repair and necessary scaffolding to begin construction is expected to occur as soon as this week.

How has this already affected passengers?

Detours led to full trains and half-hour delays on Friday. The incident exposes a weakness: There’s no crossover switch at University Street Station that could make service more flexible during a disruption. All four stations closed on Feb. 14, when an emergency ventilation fan failed at Pioneer Square Station.

Some commuters frantically asked transit personnel for help Friday. Shuttle trains in both directions were running only on the southbound side every 32 minutes each way for most of Friday at Westlake, University Street, Pioneer Square and International District/Chinatown stations.

Seattle Times staff reporter Mike Lindblom contributed to this report, which includes material from the Times archives.