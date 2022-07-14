You’re familiar with the ongoing expansion joint replacements and congestion along southbound Interstate 5, where the sixth of 16 weekend-long lane reductions begins Friday night through Seattle’s Sodo area.

But this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation will also close two lanes of northbound I-5 for repaving downtown, making it harder for drivers to accelerate after they endure the chronic traffic snarls at Seneca Street.

In this rare scenario constricting both directions, reversible express I-5 lanes between downtown and Northgate take on added importance. They will flip from southbound to northbound at 1:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We decided to leave the express lanes on their usual schedule. There’s going to be impacts no matter what,” spokesperson Tom Pearce said.

Here’s the schedule for I-5 and beyond:

I-5 southbound lane reductions begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and end 5 a.m. Monday. Usually there will be only two lanes open on the left side, and three closed on the right, including access from Interstate 90. Drivers on the right side can’t enter I-5 using the collector-distributor lanes, but must exit at Airport Way or Edgar Martinez Drive. However, connections to southbound I-5 from I-90 and Edgar Martinez Drive will be open a couple hours following Saturday evening’s Kenny Chesney country-music concert at Lumen Field.