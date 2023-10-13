Montlake lid construction will block Highway 520 again this weekend, but not until long after football fans return home from the big Huskies-Ducks game.

All motor vehicle lanes and ramps will close from Interstate 5 in Seattle across Lake Washington to 92nd Avenue Northeast on the Eastside, between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday. The Highway 520 walk-bike trail will remain open. Sound Transit Route 545 and other cross-lake buses will detour to Interstate 90 while the 520 crossing is closed.

Crews will do paving work and install utilities below the new Montlake interchange lid, scheduled to open in 2024 with a bus stop, walkways and plantings.

The University of Washington football game against Oregon, at Husky Stadium, begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, pitting two of the nation’s top 10 teams against each other in their final contest as Pac-12 conference members.

Meanwhile, the ramp from Columbian Way South to southbound I-5 will close from 1 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday, if the weather is dry enough. Workers will repair the concrete lane that soars above the freeway and Sodo area.

This structure is the 16th of 17 bridges in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties undergoing pavement rehab in 2023, the Washington State Department of Transportation says. Drivers going from Beacon Hill to West Seattle must detour through Sodo, because access from Columbian Way to elevated Spokane Street will also close.

Next week, three lanes of southbound I-5 near Boeing Field will close for overnight pavement improvements, along with Columbian Way and Albro Street ramps. Lane reductions run from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights. Similar night work is expected the following week or two.