Let’s face it: Traffic in the Seattle area is brutal.

Sure, sometimes it feels good to blow off steam and complain. But at Traffic Lab, we’re interested in debunking myths, watchdogging projects and finding solutions to traffic woes. Our region’s transportation system is complicated. It involves numerous agencies that spend billions of dollars to build and operate our roads, transit and ferries.

We’ve been answering some of your questions in our Traffic Lab Q&A’s, but we’d like to go deeper. What do you want to know about the systems that move people around and through the Puget Sound region? What questions do you have about how transportation looks in Seattle now, how it looked in the past, or how it may look in the future?

Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

We want to hear from you.

Today, we’re launching Ask Traffic Lab, a place to ask questions about our transportation system.

Advertising

Here’s how it works

You ask. What questions do you have about how our transportation system has developed? What do you want to know about the decision-making process? What would you like to understand about how the system works or doesn’t work? Enter your question in the form at the bottom of the page. You vote. Once enough questions come in, we’ll narrow the list down to the most popular questions that we can answer, and ask for your vote to determine what you most want to know. We report. We’ll consult experts and policymakers to find answers to your questions. Then, we’ll share the responses with you.

Ask your questions here.