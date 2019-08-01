The First Avenue streetcar line that would link Seattle’s two existing lines has had a troubled path.

In July 2014, the Seattle City Council voted to add a streetcar line on First Avenue.

But in March 2018, Mayor Jenny Durkan halted the streetcar expansion and ordered an independent review of its finances and ridership projections after The Seattle Times reported that costs to operate the new system could be 50% higher than what the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) had publicly stated.

Then, in January, Durkan announced her interest in continuing work on the First Avenue streetcar that would connect South Lake Union and the Chinatown International District.

Sources of funding for the line, estimated to cost $286 million, remain uncertain. It’s not clear how the city will fill a $65 million funding gap.

Last week, SDOT officials asked the City Council for $9 million to fund design work, outside consultants and staff time to align tracks with the longer and heavier streetcars the agency ordered.

As Traffic Lab reports on the potential new line, we’d like to know: What questions do you have about Seattle’s streetcars and the First Avenue project?