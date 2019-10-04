You won’t find turnstiles in the region’s transit stations. Instead, after passengers board, fare enforcement officers move through the aisles checking riders’ ORCA cards and tickets to confirm they’ve paid.

The system is designed to be unbiased, but data shows disproportionality by race and income regarding who is penalized.

Black or African American riders, despite representing 9% of Sound Transit light rail and Sounder commuter train ridership, receive 19% of warnings, 43% of tickets and are charged in 57% of theft cases, as shown in data over four years.

A King County Metro Transit audit last year found that fewer than 1% of riders received 6% of all penalties. According to the audit, a majority of those were people of color, people who experienced housing instability or both. Citing security concerns, Seattle is considering adding fare enforcement to its streetcars.

