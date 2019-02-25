Have you driven through the tunnel? Has your commute time changed? Have you used a new route to avoid the tunnel?

Now that the Highway 99 tunnel has been open for a few weeks, we’d like to know: What has been your experience?

Roughly 22,000 drivers used the tunnel when it opened to commuters Feb. 4, the day after a snowstorm blanketed the region.

Traffic picked up two days later, when more than 64,000 vehicles traveled inside the tunnel, the state traffic-control center reported.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

Last Tuesday, the new First Avenue South/downtown offramp opened, providing access to downtown Seattle. About 62,000 vehicles used the tunnel daily on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, though Washington State Department of Transportation spokesman Bart Treece said the agency hasn’t collected enough data to establish a trend.

With more people using the tunnel, which was built to replace the now-closed Alaskan Way Viaduct, we’d like to know how it’s been going for you.

Have you driven through the tunnel? Has your commute time changed? Have you used a new route to avoid the tunnel? Have any safety concerns you have about the tunnel been allayed or augmented?

Email reporter Michelle Baruchman at mbaruchman@seattletimes.com. Include information about where you commute to and from, and your typical mode of transportation.