The price to ride Sound Transit light rail might be simpler to understand in 2024, if the agency decides to replace its distance-based fares with a flat rate of either $3, $3.25 or $3.50 per trip.

The agency published an online survey Monday, giving light-rail riders until Oct. 22 to contribute their thoughts about how fares should be calculated. Officials will also host a series of virtual meetings through the same website beginning Oct. 7.

Existing fares range from $2.25 for a short ride — such as between Capitol Hill, downtown, and Sodo — to a top rate of $3.50 for longer trips, like riding from Northgate to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

An across-the-board boost of 25 or 50 cents is also under consideration. But the distance-based method would soon generate top rates of $4.50 or $4.75 when tracks reach Lynnwood, Redmond and Federal Way in the coming years.

The flat option of $3, $3.25 or $3.50 would make short trips pricier and long trips cheaper. Also, riders wouldn’t need to “tap off” with ORCA fare cards to mark the end of a ride. (Failure to tap off currently makes your trip default to the highest fare.)

Kristina Walker, a Tacoma council member who chairs the transit board’s Ridership Experience and Operations Committee, said she doesn’t want to state her preference until she hears public sentiment on the proposed options.,“If you ask, ‘Do you want $1 or $2,’ they’re going to say $1, right?”

Walker said her main goal is to make fares uncomplicated for riders. “From my perspective, we have to put riders first,” she said.

Sound Transit’s board considers itself obligated to examine fares when the agency misses its revenue goal, which is to recover from passengers 40% of light-rail operating costs — a mark the 1 Line reached only in 2017, after new University of Washington and Capitol Hill stations opened. Ridership reached 87,500 average daily boardings in July, surpassing pre-pandemic highs near 80,000, but nowadays there are three more stations, higher costs to run the trains and more fare evasion.

A goal of 40% farebox recovery looks unattainable in the near future, as transit staff say they would not recommend the steep $5.75 rate that would be required.

Fare rates are being considered separately from fare enforcement. As of March, an average 85% of passengers paid or held free youth passes, while 15% didn’t comply with fare inspections during the prior six months.

Pay to park?

The fall survey also asks the public about future park-and-ride fees.

The goals of introducing such parking fees would be to encourage carpools and van pools by giving those vehicles a free or discount rate; assure some spaces are always available in lots that would otherwise fill up; and to defray maintenance costs.

Though telework caused park-and-ride use to plummet during the depth of the pandemic, transit staff predict many sites will refill, and more garages are being built.

Scenarios include a flat rate of $4 across the region, or variable fees from $2 at Federal Way Transit Center to $4 at Tukwila International Boulevard, $6 at Northgate or even $8 at Mercer Island. Another option provides cheaper rates, but many spaces would be reserved for monthly permits.

It remains to be seen whether board members will follow through and provoke consumer outrage. Their predecessors have discussed parking fees since 2012.

Light-rail riders and park-and-ride users can find survey and community meeting information at www.soundtransitfaresandparking.infocommunity.org.