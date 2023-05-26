Sound Transit passengers will have to wait until 2026 to ride light rail between SeaTac and Federal Way, because contractors must build a 500-foot-long bridge over unstable wetland soil.

Transit staff reported Thursday that this new elevated trackway design, in a Kent segment of the project, will require $72 million extra. A long span is needed because the ground is too seismically unstable to support several ordinary columns.

The agency revealed an updated 2026 grand opening estimate this month after a long period of uncertainty, and it’s nearly two years later than the goal announced to voters during the ST3 tax measure campaign of 2016.

Federal Way Link Extension will provide 8 miles of grade-separated rails, built between Highway 99 and Interstate 5 south of Angle Lake Station. New Kent/Des Moines, Star Lake and Federal Way Downtown stations are under construction, along with 3,200 park-and-ride spaces.

Trains would carry a projected 29,000 to 34,000 daily riders this decade, to increase in the 2030s when a future segment reaches Tacoma. The $2.5 billion budget includes $790 million in Federal Transit Administration grants and $629 million in low-interest federal loans.

Sound Transit board members voted Thursday to approve a $110 million increase, with $72 million for the bridge and the remainder to pay assorted lesser costs, and to raise the potential contract payments with Kiewit Corp to $1.64 billion.

Also due to the delay, they boosted a consulting contract $33 million, to a total $139 million for quality assurance, technical support and construction management.

Both expenses can be covered by the project’s own contingency funds, without siphoning cash from other transit improvements, said staff reports.

“It really does set the project up for success with a clear and achievable schedule and funding,” said Sepehr Sobhani, deputy executive project director.

Sobhani said he’s confident the Federal Way line will be done without exceeding the $2.5 billion budget, which contained a large contingency fund. It’s 70% built and the worst cost risks were resolved Thursday. “We’re up and out of the ground. The biggest issues are under the ground, and we got bit by one,” he said.

Finding a quagmire

The troubled area is south of South 259th Place and alongside I-5 in Kent, where tracks will go between the freeway and McSorley Wetland.

Kiewit filed notice in late 2020 that the soil was weaker than represented in preconstruction geotechnical records. Sound Transit investigated and agreed that during a severe earthquake, “Soil in the area would have the potential to liquefy causing the adjacent slope to fail and slide” into the train guideway.

Builders designed an alternate version, with flexible bridge bearings to absorb seismic forces. But then last July, a soil section there collapsed, briefly closing a lane of I-5 and causing the team to rethink its bridge strategy, a staff report explains. Kiewit finally designed a 500-foot-long bridge where the foundations straddle the poorest soil.

This span, the longest in Sound Transit’s network, will be made from concrete poured directly into cantilevered segments, which will look like the Duwamish River crossing in Tukwila and the future South Bellevue crossing above I-90.

Commonly in megaprojects, especially tunnels, the government sponsors fund the soil studies and take on financial risks of problems below the surface — otherwise bidders would shun the project or seek exorbitant payments.

After lengthy negotiations, Sound Transit and Kiewit agreed on a $110 million increase this spring. To not sign the deal, Sobhani said, would cause a toxic relationship with transit and contractor officials fighting over every issue, causing distractions.

Sound Transit’s soil sampling effort in the 2010s was hindered by woodlands, before the job started and builders cleared out the tree cover, the staff explained.

Board members have briefly talked about a first-phase grand opening at Kent/Des Moines Station, where the tracks arriving from Angle Lake Station will be entirely north of the wetlands.

Concrete and steel station structures are already finished, while ceilings and glasswork are underway, so the Kent/Des Moines Station is on target to be completed by fall 2024, reported Linneth Riley-Hall, the Federal Way line’s executive director.

So far, there’s no decision or formal analysis to bring the trains there early.