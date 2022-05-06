Thanks to the rain forecast all weekend, Seattle’s “summer of lane closures” won’t start Friday evening after all.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Friday that the scheduled work and lane closures will be postponed.

“We are having to postpone the Revive I-5 work this weekend due to poor weather in the forecast,” WSDOT said on Twitter. “We needed dry weather to pour new concrete and cure it, and alas, Mother Nature not helping. “

Contractors for the state’s transportation department were slated to begin work this weekend to replace 35 of Interstate 5’s legacy steel-plated expansion joints with modern epoxy-tipped joints, and 10 more joints on ramps. Six were replaced last year.

This doesn’t mean, though, that the summer won’t be full of closures and potential severe congestion most weekends through September as the state finishes a freeway repair project left over from last summer — just that it won’t start this weekend.

WSDOT repaved the 66-year-old freeway’s Sodo decks in 2021, but scheduled the joint replacement phase in 2022 — subjecting millions of drivers to a concatenation of ka-thunks, when their tires smack the gaps between the slightly raised viaduct decks.

Staff reporter Mike Lindblom contributed to this report.