Light-rail passengers in downtown Seattle will endure two weeks of severe delays while Sound Transit inspects and repairs a hole in Westlake Station’s ceiling.

Service is degraded to a shuttle train every 32 minutes each way, as trains will run in both directions only on the southbound tracks, the agency announced Thursday night. Normally trains arrive every eight to 10 minutes most hours.

The concrete lid was punctured Tuesday above the northbound boarding platform while a crew was working on the city’s Pine Street renovation project, according to transit spokesperson John Gallagher.

CEO Julie Timm disclosed the mishap during her regularly scheduled update to the transit board Thursday afternoon, and mentioned leakage through the hole in the concrete lid.

Normal train service continued for two days after, as riders avoided a small taped-off part of the northbound platform. But subsequent inspection found the damage “was more significant than originally thought,” an update said.

During the two-week reduction, passengers between the north and south sides of Seattle must change trains at Capitol Hill Station to go toward Rainier Valley and Sea-Tac; or change trains at Stadium Station to go toward the University of Washington and Northgate. All riders starting downtown will use the southbound platforms of Westlake, University Street, Pioneer Square and International District stations.

Sound Transit will send extra staff Friday morning to assist passengers. King County Metro bus routes 4, 36, 48 and 124 can also move people across downtown, transit staff suggest.

Outside of downtown, trains will run 15 minutes apart.

These machinations point to a built-in weakness of the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel — there’s no crossover switch at University Street Station that could make service more flexible during a sudden disruption. The same dilemma required closing all four stations Feb. 14, when an emergency ventilation fan failed at Pioneer Square Station.

Light-rail ridership has been on the increase post-pandemic, reaching 80,000 passengers last fall, though Northgate Station has surpassed Westlake as the busiest spot.

A resilient spine for the 24-mile corridor, and future trains to Bellevue mid-decade, is paramount for the overall success of regional transit, since a second downtown tunnel won’t be built until at least 2035 for at least $12 billion.

The downtown tunnel, built in 1989, will need hundreds of millions of dollars worth of retrofits, fire-life safety equipment, escalators and elevators this decade, along with temporary passenger detours during installation jobs. Westlake Station has recently sprung a few minor ceiling leaks after heavy rains, unrelated to this week’s emergency.

Seattle Times staff reporter Daisy Zavala Magaña contributed to this report.