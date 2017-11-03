Transportation agencies are ready if those big, fluffy flakes falling in Seattle Friday afternoon start sticking to the ground.

“Our crews are out managing it as needed,” said Nicole Daniels, a Washington State Department of Transportation spokeswoman. Crews are salting and sanding and did some plowing where necessary, mostly in Snohomish and northern King counties, Daniels said.

“We might have another round coming in but accumulation-wise, it doesn’t look like much,” Daniels said.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said they have plows ready to go in higher elevation areas of the city, in case snow starts sticking.

“Ground temperatures are pretty warm,” SDOT spokeswoman Mafara Hobson said Friday afternoon. “Right now everything is pretty stable. We did a citywide assessment, all roads are bare and wet.”

Farther south, tens of thousands will descend on the Tacoma Dome Friday night, where Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are playing the first of three straight days of concerts.

Are transportation officials worried about friends getting caught in snow places? Not so much.

“It’s not expected to be an issue, it’s warmed up enough that it’s just rain at this point,” said Shari King, a WSDOT spokeswoman for Pierce County and the Olympic region. “We’re not in crisis mode.”

Small amounts of snow accumulated in Olympia and Port Angeles, King said, but had pretty much petered out by noon Friday.

Still, she recommended that those driving to the Tacoma Dome plan ahead and leave early. Sound Transit is also adding extra service — Sounder commuter trains, Tacoma Link light rail and express buses between Lakewood and Tacoma — to meet demand.

While the thunder rolls and the lightning strikes inside the Tacoma Dome, the National Weather Service is predicting more snow Saturday night, including the possibility of a couple inches in hilly areas around the Seattle-Tacoma region.