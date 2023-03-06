All westbound lanes of the West Seattle Bridge are closed at the Harbor Island exit due to collisions Monday morning, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Westbound traffic on the bridge is diverted northbound to First Avenue South.

The collisions were caused by icy road conditions, the department said.

SDOT is urging drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

There is no estimated time for reopening.