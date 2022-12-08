Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near Cle Elum after semitruck collisions Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: I-90 is closed WB at MP 85 near Cle Elum due to spun out and blocking vehicles. EB remains open with chains required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 8, 2022

The highway is closed at milepost 85, according to WSDOT.

Trooper Collin Cumaravel said on Twitter a collision involving two semitrucks at milepost 67 caused the the westbound I-90 closure.

Another semitruck crashed west of the summit at milepost 51, WSDOT said on Twitter.

Interstate 90 is closed westbound at milepost 80 due to a 2 semi blocking collision at milepost 67. Updates to follow. -Trooper Cumaravel. — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) December 8, 2022

Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive for eastbound travel through Snoqualmie Pass.

Up to 8 inches of snow was forecast to fall in Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday night through Thursday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for the Cascade passes.

Thursday morning’s I-90 closure follows an eastbound closure of the highway Wednesday morning after a 38-vehicle collision and an eastbound closure on Sunday after a 15-vehicle collision.