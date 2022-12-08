By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near Cle Elum after semitruck collisions Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed at milepost 85, according to WSDOT.

Trooper Collin Cumaravel said on Twitter a collision involving two semitrucks at milepost 67 caused the the westbound I-90 closure.

Another semitruck crashed west of the summit at milepost 51, WSDOT said on Twitter.

Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive for eastbound travel through Snoqualmie Pass.

Up to 8 inches of snow was forecast to fall in Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday night through Thursday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for the Cascade passes.

Thursday morning’s I-90 closure follows an eastbound closure of the highway Wednesday morning after a 38-vehicle collision and an eastbound closure on Sunday after a 15-vehicle collision.

