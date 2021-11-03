West Seattle travelers found themselves with no bridge directly off the peninsula Wednesday morning when the two-lane Spokane Street swing bridge became stuck.

That closure aggravated ongoing congestion and stress pervasive since March 2020, when runaway cracks forced the city to close West Seattle’s seven-lane high-rise bridge.

The lower bridge shutdown lasted about one hour, before the bridge reopened at 10 a.m. People there needed to cancel trips, or detour about five miles, to the already clogged First Avenue South bridge.

SDOT does have major rehab work on the swing bridge set to begin in late 2021, not only to retrofit the hydraulic lift parts and control software, but also tighten some cracks in the concrete girders. Matt Donahue, SDOT roadway structures director, has said for a few years that the pivoting lifts in the twin swing spans need a retrofit.

As of 10:15 a.m., Seattle Department of Transportation spokesperson Ethan Bergerson said testing will be performed today to determine the cause, and there won’t be maritime openings for now.

The episode offers Seattle another warning about the risks of procrastination, as the City Council hesitates to fully fund bridge maintenance and drawspan parts, and conditions deteriorate citywide. Council members have at their disposal a $20 car-tab fee, or $7.2 million annually, that’s not been allocated yet. An early proposal devoted three-fourths to bridges, but as of midyear members were inclined to shift money toward walking and street-safety projects, a priority favored by people during SDOT’s community outreach.

State bridge and highway maintenance is also chronically underfunded.

The lower bridge is the primary bus route connecting West Seattle to Sodo and downtown. It’s the only direct bicycle lane, and the shortest truck connection to Terminal 5 west of Duwamish Waterway. It was already limited to those users, along with several hundred maritime workers, small-business owners and other permitted drivers.

Some bus riders tweeted Wednesday about being stuck in a traffic lineup, while a city traffic camera showed bicyclists lined up behind a gate and the bridge roadway askew.

Meanwhile, the high-rise bridge, built in 1984, requires strengthening steel through the hollow girders, and carbon wrapping, to extend its life perhaps 30 years. The city has budgeted about $175 million from federal grants, internal city debt and other sources to cover bridge repairs and nearby street improvements including safety work. The high-rise should reopen sometime in mid-2022, according to SDOT.