The lower Spokane Street swing bridge to West Seattle will close Saturday until Oct. 14, so crews can reinstall a huge hydraulic cylinder within tight quarters.

Some traffic from the two-lane crossing will detour to the adjacent seven-lane, 150-foot-tall high-rise bridge. Drivers and bus passengers can expect more congestion, including big trucks, that will make sightlines and merges worse than usual.

City staff also designated a freight detour west of the Duwamish River, along West Marginal Way Southwest, where Port of Seattle workers and truckers can reach Terminal 5 without using the swing bridge. That path requires crossing the First Avenue South Bridge (Highway 99), South Park Bridge, or smaller spans in Tukwila.

The closure of the two-lane swing bridge also shuts down the walk-bike trail, which carries roughly 1,000 daily travelers on fair-weather days.

They can ride the King County Water Taxi free by entering the code LOWBRIDGE into the county’s Transit GO ticketing app, good for two one-way trips per day. The boat provides rack space for 26 bicycles.

The Seattle Department of Transportation’s eight-day operation will reinstall a repaired cylinder that’s mounted horizontally within the eastern lift tower. Whenever a passing boat is too tall to fit under the roadway, twin cylinders inside each tower turn the dual bridge spans clockwise, until they align parallel to the riverbanks.

The bridge opens an average four times per day.

Each turn cylinder weighs 15,000 pounds, requiring 12 hours of labor, support chains, and a forklift to extract from the lift towers. (These are distinct from the vertical hydraulic cylinders that lift each concrete span a few inches above its tower, before they can be rotated.)

The city devised a series of low-bridge upgrades through intensive inspections and planning, while the high-rise bridge closed for emergency crack repairs in spring 2020. The swing bridge displayed less-severe structural cracks, which SDOT fixed through epoxy and carbon fiber wrap.

Future closures are expected when SDOT refurbishes the other three low-bridge turn cylinders.