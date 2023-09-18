The King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle will maintain midday and weekend service through the winter.

Between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays, sailings leave every 35 minutes for commuter hours and every hour in the middle of the day. The first trip on weekends is 8:30 a.m.

Before 2021, sailings between downtown Seattle and the pier off Harbor Avenue scaled back to commuter hours in the fall and winter, only ramping up during summer months.

That first changed when the West Seattle Bridge was closed to traffic for repairs for more than two years. King County Metro, which operates the taxi, continued all-day and weekend service to help commuters coming and going from the peninsula.

The experiment continued through 2022 and ridership remained strong enough to recommend permanent seven-day service.

“The year-round service also allows the water taxi to maintain a regular staffing schedule since it’s no longer necessary to reduce staff at the end of the summer sailing season,” Metro’s marine director, Terry Federer, said in a statement.

Fares are $5.75 one way for adults and free for youth. The trips are between 10 and 15 minutes and travel between the passenger loading area just south of Colman Dock and the pier near the Hawaiian restaurant Marination Ma Kai.

The route is popular among commuters as well as people heading in for day trips around downtown. Metro also frequently adds evening trips when there’s a big event, such as the recent Beyoncé concert at Lumen Field.

During commuter hours, Metro provides free shuttles from the taxi landing in West Seattle to the West Seattle Junction, the Admiral District and Alki.