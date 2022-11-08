West Seattle water taxi services are canceled Tuesday evening due to strong winds, according to King County Metro.

High northerly winds throughout the day created conditions at the Seacrest Park dock in West Seattle unsafe for passenger vessel service, an alert said. All departures Tuesday evening are canceled.

Weather in the Seattle area is expected to remain cold and windy, but the skies will clear up, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike McFarland said Tuesday. “We’re looking at chilly, clear weather through the middle of the week.”

Regular service is planned Wednesday.