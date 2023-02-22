High winds are impacting the West Seattle and Vashon water taxis Wednesday morning, according to King County Metro.
All remaining Wednesday morning West Seattle water taxi trips are canceled.
Remaining morning sailings between Vashon Island and downtown Seattle are also canceled due to high winds out of the north that are creating unsafe conditions at the Vashon dock.
“The safety of our employees, passengers and public partners is our top priority. We will continue to reassess the situation and share updates,” the agency said in an email announcement.
Water taxi riders can use one or more of the following options, according to King County Metro:
- King County Metro RapidRide C Line and routes 21, 55, 56, 57, 120 and 125 connect West Seattle to downtown Seattle. RapidRide C Line also connects riders to the Washington State Ferry Fauntleroy Terminal, which serves Vashon Island.
- Metro Route 128 connects the Admiral district, Morgan Junction, High Point, Delridge, South Seattle College and White Center areas.
- Water taxi shuttle routes 773 and 775 will continue to operate on their regular schedules, connecting West Seattle riders to the West Seattle Junction and Alki Beach via Harbor Avenue, Alki Avenue and North Admiral.
- Metro Route 50 connects West Seattle (including North Delridge, the Alaska Junction, the Admiral district and Alki Beach) to Link light rail.
