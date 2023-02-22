High winds are impacting the West Seattle and Vashon water taxis Wednesday morning, according to King County Metro.

All remaining Wednesday morning West Seattle water taxi trips are canceled.

Due to high winds, all remaining morning West Seattle Water Taxi trips have been cancelled. The safety of our employees, passengers and public partners is our top priority. We will continue to reassess the situation and share updates when available. https://t.co/mfhIcM8Dws — King County Metro 🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@KingCountyMetro) February 22, 2023

Remaining morning sailings between Vashon Island and downtown Seattle are also canceled due to high winds out of the north that are creating unsafe conditions at the Vashon dock.

For those who ride the Vashon Water Taxi, weather has canceled the remaining morning sailings https://t.co/zTRuSmwAUQ — King County Metro 🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@KingCountyMetro) February 22, 2023

“The safety of our employees, passengers and public partners is our top priority. We will continue to reassess the situation and share updates,” the agency said in an email announcement.

Water taxi riders can use one or more of the following options, according to King County Metro: