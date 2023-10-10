The Seattle Department of Transportation managed to return traffic to its lower West Seattle swing bridge by midday Tuesday, far sooner than its target of completing drawspan repairs on Saturday.

By finishing the maintenance task, SDOT reopened the most direct truck path to massive Terminal 5, west of Harbor Island, as well as the bridge’s 12-foot-wide pedestrian and bike trail linking West Seattle to Sodo. Low-bridge access also improves travel options for a nearby Seattle Fire Department station and the Youngstown neighborhood.

The unique bridge, built in 1991, provides twin pivoting spans that meet over the Duwamish River. They each turn clockwise for marine passage, when boats exceed the 55-foot high tide clearance. Instead of lifting straight up, the decks temporarily sit parallel above the riverbanks.

SDOT removed a hydraulic turn cylinder from the east lift tower in January and repaired the 15,000-pound apparatus while a spare cylinder helped turn the span. There are two turn cylinders per tower, distinct from the vertical hydraulic cylinders that lift each concrete span a few inches above its tower before the spans can be rotated.

The closure began Saturday and was scheduled to last as many as eight days, but crews finished in less than four.

The team expected a longer job based on the arduous cylinder removal process in January, spokesperson Chris Miller said. “They’re working in a confined space with a very heavy object, so their experience helped this time,” he said.

Since January, the huge cylinder underwent re-machining of its main piston and rod, along with all bearings and seals. All hoses were replaced and the inside of the cylinder barrel was “re-honed,” among other work, Miller said.

The city previously repaired cracks in the concrete structures, using epoxy and carbon-fiber wrap, while contractors sealed dangerous shear cracks and added tightening steel to the high-rise bridge from 2020 to 2022.

Future closures are expected when SDOT refurbishes the other three low-bridge turn cylinders and replaces electric control systems.