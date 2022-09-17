The seven-lane West Seattle Bridge reopened late Saturday, after an emergency closure for repairs that lasted 2 ½ years.

The Seattle Department of Transportation announced at 9:15 p.m. that most entrances had just been ungated for traffic, including one ramp from I-5 and the main Fauntleroy Way entrance. The opening came hours before the announced Sunday opening. The city had not planned a forrmal opening ceremony and had kept the time a secret, worried that lines of cars would form, with drivers seeking boasting rights about being among the first to cross the repaired bridge.

SDOT closed the span March 23, 2020 because cracks discovered seven years earlier were beginning to accelerate at a dangerous pace, in four areas within the 150-foot-high central main span.

Stabilization and strengthening work, at a cost of up to $78 million, is expected to keep the concrete structure aloft until about 2060. And drivers will no longer need to make a six-mile detour that sometimes lasted 30 to 60 minutes, through the Duwamish River valley highways or streets.

This is the busiest city-owned bridge, carrying about 100,000 vehicles and nearly 20,000 transit riders before the pandemic and shutdown.

